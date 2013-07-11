Maxalife Extols Health Benefits of Deer Antler Velvet

Christchurch, Canterbury -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- As a person ages, he or she notices many physical changes. Libido tends to decrease while joint and muscle aches and pains increase in frequency. Strength and endurance decline and energy lags for many as they add years to their life. "With the help of Deer Antler Velvet, this no longer has to be the case as this supplement helps to combat these and many typical signs of aging," Patrick of Maxalife explains.



Athletes prefer to use a Deer Antler supplement as it helps to grow and maintain lean muscle mass while helping combat joint pain and arthritis flare ups which may occur during regular or strenuous workouts. Recovery times decrease with the use of the supplement and yet performance is enhanced. According to many athletes, use of the Deer Velvet supplement improves joint health along with energy and stamina and increases muscle mass. "This supplement offers numerous health benefits and yet has been banned by the World Doping Association as it has been labeled a performance enhancing drug. The benefits are just that great," Patrick continues.



Consumers find it easy to obtain the health benefits seen with deer antler velvet supplements. The average person benefits from one capsule in the morning while experts recommend athletes take one capsule in the morning and one at night. Over time, the dosage may be increased to two capsules both morning and night, but the experts recommend you not do this until you have finished a minimum of one bottle, taking one capsule morning and night. "Recovery and healing typically occur as a person sleeps which is why many athletes choose to take capsules twice a day," Patrick goes on to say.



When purchasing deer antler velvet supplements, consumers must be aware of the various grades offered. Maxalife used the entire antler, from tip to base, to ensure the quality of the supplements offered and each batch of Mx Deer Antler Velvet undergoes clinical testing to guarantee the product will work as intended. "All materials are certified for conformity and safety as the customer deserves nothing less than the best. Maxalife offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee with each bottle as the company has total confidence in the product being sold," Patrick declares.



About Maxalife

Maxalife believes that, in addition to selling high quality health products to the general public, they must act as responsible members of the health industry. In order to do so, they tackle issues pertaining to environmentally sustainable practices in all business areas, caring and showing compassion for customers, employees, the wider community and the environment. Founded by dedicated people in search of better natural health solutions, the goal of the company continues to be to share these solutions with the world. Quality is never compromised and the company remains focused on transparency and integrity.