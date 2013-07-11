Maxalife Launches Natural Deer Antler Velvet Supplement for Relief of Joint Pain

Christchurch, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Statistics from the medical industry reveal 84 percent of the population suffers from some degree of joint pain. This distress stems from a number of issues ranging from simple strains, sprains, aging and over-exertion to more complicated conditions including osteoarthritis, rheumatiod arthritis, bursitis and gout. A number of medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, are available to mask the symptoms; however, studies show many of these remedies barely have an effect on the pain they are designed to treat. In an effort to provide relief for those enduring joint pain and facilitate the healing process, Maxalife has launched their latest product, a Deer Velvet supplement.



Patrick, co-founder of Maxalife, explained, "Unlike most Deer Antler supplements available on the market, our product is not synthesized in a lab; therefore, it is more easily absorbed by our bodies and delivers more noticeable results as it is distributed to the muscles and joints. Our all natural formula contains collagen, which is vital for rebuilding worn cartilage, glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate for repairing joints and improving flexibility and hyaluronic acid for joint lubrication and greater flexibility. Our supplement also includes prostaglandins for the reduction of inflammation, calcium that is vital to bone and muscle health and vitamin D3 for aiding the body in absorbing these nutrients."



Continued Patrick, "The deer from which we harvest our Deer Antler Velvet roam free range in New Zealand, far from the air and water borne toxins found in other areas of the world. Our 500mg supplements are manufactured under the most stringent quality standards, surpassing both European and American guidelines. We offer the purest form of deer velvet currently available. This supplement provides noticeable relief from joint and muscle pain while actually helping to restore joint health."



"Many athletes choose to take natural deer antler velvet for the benefits it offers," stated Patrick, "The ingredients in our supplement help to increase muscle mass, strength, endurance and overall athletic performance. Our deer antler velvet contains Growth Factor-1, which has been proven to help maintain lean muscles and increase performance. Though similar substances are prohibited in competitive sports, the World Anti-Doping Agency has officially lifted the ban on the type of GF-1 occurring naturally in Deer Antler products. Since our formula provides energy, fortitude and muscle growth, as well as relieving joint and muscle pain and promoting regeneration of joints to speed up the process of healing from injuries, our products is ideal for athletes."



About Maxalife

Based in Christchurch, New Zealand, Maxalife was founded on the idea of achieving health through natural dietary supplements. Their mission is to bring the purest and most effective natural supplements to the world. They believe in inspiring the public the take control of their own health and well being.