Maxamum Mobile Solutions Introduced a New Mobile App Reseller Program

Robbinsville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Maxamum Mobile Solutions finally introduced a new mobile app reseller program. With the introduction of this new mobile app reseller program, every interested individual will be given the chance to sell full featured custom mobile apps, mobile local search advertising consultation and mobile-optimized websites to small and medium sized businesses. This will certainly offer great opportunity to people wanting to produce significantly high commissions on initial and repeated sales. Indeed, recurring income from their sales, interested people can establish the vision of reactive income with this reseller program.



With the steep competition taking place in today’s businesses, it could be quite hard for a person to keep ahead of the game. However, with the several innovative opportunities introduced everyone is given the chance to try. These opportunities certainly include the new mobile app reseller program introduced by Maxamum Mobile Solutions. Everyone has the chance to work with this company and be able to acquire huge commissions from selling the full featured custom mobile apps to small and medium sized businesses only for low cost investment.



The success of Maxamum Mobile Solutions is tied with their Partner Resellers. That is why they provide continuous support and training not just to sell, but they also teach their partners on how to position their selves as mobile marketing consultants. Hence, what they are basically offering is that people earn while learning and establish a reactive income and produce book of business. Interested individual about being a partner reseller of MMS will certainly make the most of the deep discounted journey to the company’s white label reseller opportunity. Here, partner resellers will be able to hire and create their own sales team.



The uniqueness of this company focuses on helping and directing an actual business beginning from its Partner Reseller Program to the White Label Reseller Program. After a partner has sold the mobile website, consulting service or the mobile app, Maxamum Mobile Solutions will perform all the marketing and technical stuff. The company will deal with a client in a professional manner just right on time. This should give ever reseller partner no worries. Therefore, for every individual interested about making some profits with simple mobile app sales, considering this new mobile app reseller program from Maxamum Mobile Solutions is a good idea.



For more information about this new Mobile App Reseller Program, feel free to visit the video produced by Maxamum Mobile Solutions at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAHolVzvB-0.



Company: Maxamum Mobile Solutions

Contact: Ben Duncan

Email Address: pr@maxamummobilesolutions.com

Website: http://maxamummobilesolutions.com

Address: Maxamum Mobile Solutions, Robbinsville New Jersey

Telephone no.: 1.888.961.5911