MaxAnimal to Distribute Acclaimed "American Strays" TV Series from World Animal Awareness Society

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Patrick Amori representing MaxAnimal and World Animal Awareness Society Executive Director Tom McPhee, agreed to terms that has MaxAnimal distributing the ground-breaking TV series "American Strays" world wide.



American Strays the TV series was born out of the nearly 2 year canine census the WAAS has been conducting and filming in the city of Detroit, MI to quantify the stray dog population, and the myriad stories that freely flow from the community every day.



Starring known animal rescue professionals and characters from TV programs, such as Debby MacDonald of Animal Cops: Detroit fame, as well as a cast of dozens from the local & national animal rescue and welfare movements including new comers, Detroit Dog Rescue and their co-founder, Daniel "HUSH" Carlisle. WAAS cameras follow the never ending, heart wrenching stories that always involve some sort of rescue and the natural drama that inevitably unfolds.



Patrick Amori stated, "I love American Strays! The very gritty reality feel when they find the dogs, hard cuts, camera finding focus, all aspects that make for good honest programs! MaxAnimal is thrilled to be partnering with The World Animal Awareness Society as the exclusive distribution partner of their acclaimed series American Strays. MaxAnimal has quickly become one of the most popular video destinations for undiscovered, yet critically important stories about our animal kingdom, American Strays underscores our commitment to quality programming". Tom McPhee also offered, "We have a solid partner in MaxAnimal giving American Strays the greatest possible exposure around the globe, we could not be happier, it is a win-win deal!"



The World Animal Awareness Society is a 501c3 media non profit and window into the world of human-animal intersections as seen through an unbiased, journalistic lens. Human-animal intersections are places, times and events in which animals and humans have conflicting or conjoined needs, where the bones of survival and our own human evolution are evident – if we look.



About The World Animal Awareness Society

The WAAS was created specifically to focus a lens on ourselves, to help humans see beyond what we look toward and hone in on where we look from. Let us embark upon a journey of discovery as we explore the ways humans and non-human animals interact the world over, together.



