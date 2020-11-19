Maxed out on QuickBooks' List Limitations? E-Tech Has the Solution

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- List entries in QuickBooks help with the proper management of company data.



They help keep track of customers, suppliers, services, inventory items, and non-inventory items with each type of list carrying four levels of child accounts and an unlimited number of child accounts under a parent account.



QuickBooks Desktop ideally stores at least two years of detailed transactions in a company data file in order to compare reports and have prior-year project information.The level of growth of data files differs from company to company and there is no "average" or "typical" data file size since businesses track information differently.



QuickBooks does, however, have a certain amount of entries that be contained in each list in QuickBooks Desktop for Windows. QuickBooks has limits to the number of customers, vendors, inventory items and related information it can store.To check list size in QuickBooks Desktop, press the F2 key or Ctrl+1 and review the List Information section or the File Size in the File Information section of the window.



QuickBooks Pro & Premier versions are capable of handling 14,500 list items. QuickBooks Enterprise is capable of up to 100,000 and more.



With QuickBooks Pro and Premier, there are a total of 15 custom fields. Not more than 7 per category would be allowed. With QuickBooks Enterprise, there are a total of 30 custom fields, but not more than 12 per category would be allowed.



When limits are exceeded, one would typically encounter the error "the record number of a list element exceeds the maximum allowable value."



"If you find yourself exceeding these limits, you can choose to delete them from your list and free up some capacity. If there is activity tied in, you cannot delete the item," John Rocha of E-Tech said. "Cleaning up the Company Data could also buy you some extra space in your lists. The last option would be to upgrade to QuickBooks Enterprise."



Condensing or SuperCondensing brings down the size of a data file and will also remove any unused lists from the file. E-Tech offers a turnkey service to reduce the list size based on specific criteria with QuickBooks SuperCondense.



More service specifications for QuickBooks SuperCondense service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



