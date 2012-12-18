Maxim Agrees to Discuss International Vapor Group's E-Cig Brands

Miami Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- International Vapor Group is thrilled to have Maxim.com feature two of their most popular electronic cigarette brands in their New Year’s article. The article will be titled “Don’t Quit Your Vices, Just Cover Them Up” and will go live on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2013.



With a reach of over 800,000, International Vapor Group is honored to be part of such a popular magazine piece. Maxim.com is known for being an international men’s magazine. IVG hopes that their two e-Cig brands, South Beach Smoke and EverSmoke will persuade readers everywhere to learn more about the benefits of the alternative smoking choice.



The number of traditional cigarette smokers that are switching to a better smoking alternative is rapidly growing. The switch in smoking habits are being fueled by the growth in health concerns over tobacco products, and the carcinogens found in them. Aside from the health benefits associated with switching to an e-cig, they also presents a solution to smoking bans that are arising across the nation since e-cigs can be smoked anywhere. An e-cig also cost less than a traditional tobacco cigarette, costing about $2-3 per pack saving the consumer up to 75 percent.



South Beach Smoke helps smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to a healthier lifestyle with electronic cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke. A South Beach Smoke electronic cigarette contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens – the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but, they can do so without the life threatening side effects and secondhand smoke intruding on others.



“We can’t wait to see how the article will perform on Maxim.com, and how many lives we can touch by helping smokers switching to the better smoking alterative. It’s really just about helping people’s lives,” said a representative from International Vapor Group.



As the electronic cigarette industry is rapidly growing with no signs of slowing down, retailers, distributors and wholesalers are all rushing to capitalize on the market, as researchers continue to conduct studies on the health benefits e-cigs provide versus traditional cigs, giving the electronic cigarette more exposure and availability to consumers. International Vapor Group has taken the lead in the industry by providing customers with three electronic cigarette brands to choose from, excellent quality products and superior customer service.



About EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes

EverSmoke Electronic Cigarettes is a line of revolutionary products that has quickly become a leader in the e-Cig industry. EverSmoke’s Electronic Cigarettes are designed for traditional smokers who want the switch. Consumers are looking for a safer smoking alternative, one that not only works, but is satisfying. As a leader in the electronic cigarette market, EverSmoke has produced the most advanced technology of electronic cigarettes since 2011. EverSmoke’s number one priority is the customer’s experience. Dedicated to giving its customers the products they want and the service they desire, EverSmoke continues to take the industry by storm.



Watch out for a great article in January. For more information on the International Vapor Group please visit www.InternationalVaporGroup.com.