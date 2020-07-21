Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), was announced concerning whether the takeover of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is unfair to NASDAQ: MXIM stockholders.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: MXIM investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



San Jose, CA based Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. On July 13, 2020, Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. The proposed transaction offers investors in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) approximately $78.43 per share.



However, given that at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: MXIM shares at $78.43 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to (NASDAQ: MXIM stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Maxim Integrated Products Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



On July 20, 2020, NASDAQ: MXIM shares closed at $71.37 per share.



Those who are current investors in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



