Maxim Media International Acquires TIME AGAIN for Worldwide Distribution

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Maxim Media International, the largest world-wide distributor of independent horror and shock films, recently acquired sci-fi action/thriller film "Time Again" for worldwide distribution. Distribution plans are currently in consideration and most worldwide rights are still available. Interested parties should contact Darrin Ramage at Darrin@eMaximMedia.com



About The Film

"Time Again," the directorial debut of Ray Karwel, takes the audience on a wild sci-fi adventure into the notorious criminal underworld as a young waitress must travel back in time repeatedly to change the course of events that led to the death of her sister.



"Time Again" was edited by renowned Hollywood film editor John Rosenberg and stars veteran actress Gigi Perreau (Journey to the Center of Time, The Brady Bunch). It also features in starring roles Scott F. Evans (Big Bag of $, Alien Abduction), John T. Woods (Mega Snake, Zombie Strippers, House, NCIS, and 24), Angela Rachelle (The Kiss), and Tara Smoker.



Steve Miller of the Watching the Detectives blog writes, "All in all, this is a fun, swift-moving action flick that makes great use of its time travel story elements and its talented cast. Karwel and everyone else involved with this film are names and faces to watch for in the future."



About Maxim Media International

Maxim Media International is the largest world-wide distributor of independent horror, thriller and shock films. Founded in 1999 by industry veteran Darrin Ramage, we have grown to represent a library of over 300 films. Through our distribution channels we're able to reach the global entertainment market and have licensed film rights in all formats and to all major territories.