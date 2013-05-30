Maxim Pep Launched to Provide Best Quality Peptides and Serums for Research Worldwide

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Research informs almost every scientific, medical and technological advancement made since the eighteenth century enlightenment. It is responsible for the harnessing of electricity and the advancements in the treatment of diseases like cancers and HIV AIDS. Yet this constant work is almost entirely under the radar of the general public. An essential component of a great deal of chemical research is the use of peptides – short chain of amino acid monomers used in everything from molecular biology to mass spectrometry. Max Pep is a new company offering best quality products at rock bottom prices.



The site takes the form of an intuitive web store, with products listed by name in key categories including aromatase inhibitors, SARMS, SERMS and Thermogenics among others. Clicking any of the categories shows the products on offer replete with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and information on any available deals.



The site uses clear pricing and secure payment methods, with deals on shipping multiple research chemicals as well as special bulk order prices and combo deals. The site also has featured testimonials from previous customers and a frequently asked questions section to put consumer’s minds at ease about ordering.



A spokesperson for Maxim Pep explained, “Our web store has been developed with the ideal of customer satisfaction placed first and foremost. Our clear ordering information and pricing is enhanced by the offer of bulk purchases and combination packs which seek to create discounts on products that are regularly purchased together for the purposes of protein synthesis. These products are for research purposes only and in no circumstances should be used for human consumption, and by making this clear in our splash page, we ensure medical and research professionals can buy affordable solutions with peace of mind.”



