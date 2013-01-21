Maxima Aluminum LTD Announces Best Gutter Warranties in the Business

Mississauga, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Gutters and Eavestroughs provide an essential defense for the home against flooding, damp and leaks, draining water away from the roof and walls. Certain types of gutter can become blocked with fallen leaves that prevent them from working properly and can damage the home. Maxima Aluminum LTD is a company providing eavestrough and gutters in Toronto and Mississauga, Canada. For them, their newly codified business ethics are more than a New Year’s Resolution, rather a continuing commitment to excellence.



The company provides an extensive range of products and services, including soffits and fascias, siding, shutters, leaf guards and down spouts as well as typical guttering and eavestroughs. Their website has extensive information on the topic for those approaching it for the first time as new homeowners or landlords, and includes information on their service area as well as career opportunities for interested parties. This comprehensive approach to addressing client needs is just part of their reinvigorated approach to customer care.



The Maxima Aluminum LTD website also offers a free gutter cost calculator to help people come up with their own rough estimate in minutes, making it easy to understand what to expect from the service. The company also offers free consultations to provide a gutter and eavestrough price estimate to clients who prefer the personal touch.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “Over the eight years we’ve been in business we’ve established an excellent reputation with our customers, which over time has been confirmed by the Better Business Bureau and the A+ rating we have received. For 2013 we have sought to codify the things that have allowed us to attain that reputation and have centered our company principles around honest hard work and reliability. We offer some of the best warranties and free consultations, with the highest standard of customer service and the most comprehensive accreditations for a small business in Toronto. This is more than a new year’s resolution for us, it’s a promise to all our customers.”



About Maxima Aluminum LTD

Maxima Aluminum LTD has set the standard for providing quality home service, taking advantage of new technology but sticking to traditional principles of Honesty, Hard Work, and Reliability. Maxima Aluminum LTD is a one stop shop for all eavestroughing needs. They professionally install and service all types of eavestrough & gutter systems, and provide essential maintenance-free leaf guard solutions. For more information please visit: http://www.maxima-aluminum.com