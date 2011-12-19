New Retailing market report from Euromonitor International: "Maximising Opportunities in the Diy Retail Market"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2011 -- This briefing is the third in a series that examines international expansion by the world's largest non-grocery retailers. The report looks at a number of issues facing DIY retailers, as they face challenges in both developed and emerging markets. Three topics are examined: translating the DIY concept in emerging markets; the rise of the female consumer; and, finally, the effects of a housing market slump and what DIY retailers can do tackle it.
Euromonitor International's Maximising Opportunities in the DIY Retail Market global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why get this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- DIY and Home Improvement Retail in Europe: Market Size, Retailer Strategies and Competitor Performance
- UK DIY & Gardening Retailers 2011
- Retail Logistics Spending in Germany to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in Spain to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in France to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in the UK to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in Sweden to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in Italy to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in the Netherlands to 2013
- Retail Logistics Spending in Belgium to 2013