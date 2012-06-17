Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2012 -- BioInformatics LLC’s June 2011 report, Maximize Your Share of the Life Science Instrumentation Market (11-004), was designed to help suppliers identify brand strengths and weaknesses and to provide direction as to how to differentiate instrumentation offerings. This report offers suppliers an unbiased assessment of how major brands are performing compared to their closest competitors. Based upon the opinions of almost 1,500 life scientists worldwide, these insights can help create a “halo” effect surrounding a company’s products—creating excitement, allowing for premium pricing and generating goodwill that translates into future sales.



From the perspective of scientific consumers who use, recommend and/or buy instruments, this study analyzes how brands are perceived throughout the industry. Attributes such as brand recognition, popularity, relevance and differentiation are measured, along with the degree of loyalty scientists have toward specific brands of instruments—and why. Purchasing criteria is established, likelihood of recommending a brand to colleagues is explored and brands are compared side-by-side with regards to price, innovation and quality. Additionally, this study provides trending research about how major suppliers’ brands have been performing over the past 18-24 months.



Suppliers profiled in this report:



AB SCIEX (Danaher)

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Applied Biosystems (Life Technologies)

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Daltonics

Caliper Life Sciences

EMD Millipore

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Molecular Devices (Danaher)

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Roche Applied Science

Sequenom

Shimadzu

Takara Bio

Tecan

Thermo Scientific

Waters"



