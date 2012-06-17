ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Biotechnology Industry
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2012 -- BioInformatics LLC’s June 2011 report, Maximize Your Share of the Life Science Instrumentation Market (11-004), was designed to help suppliers identify brand strengths and weaknesses and to provide direction as to how to differentiate instrumentation offerings. This report offers suppliers an unbiased assessment of how major brands are performing compared to their closest competitors. Based upon the opinions of almost 1,500 life scientists worldwide, these insights can help create a “halo” effect surrounding a company’s products—creating excitement, allowing for premium pricing and generating goodwill that translates into future sales.
From the perspective of scientific consumers who use, recommend and/or buy instruments, this study analyzes how brands are perceived throughout the industry. Attributes such as brand recognition, popularity, relevance and differentiation are measured, along with the degree of loyalty scientists have toward specific brands of instruments—and why. Purchasing criteria is established, likelihood of recommending a brand to colleagues is explored and brands are compared side-by-side with regards to price, innovation and quality. Additionally, this study provides trending research about how major suppliers’ brands have been performing over the past 18-24 months.
Suppliers profiled in this report:
AB SCIEX (Danaher)
Affymetrix
Agilent Technologies
Applied Biosystems (Life Technologies)
BD Biosciences
Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bruker Daltonics
Caliper Life Sciences
EMD Millipore
GE Healthcare
Illumina
Molecular Devices (Danaher)
PerkinElmer
QIAGEN
Roche Applied Science
Sequenom
Shimadzu
Takara Bio
Tecan
Thermo Scientific
Waters"
for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/maximize-your-share-of-the-life-science-instrumentation-market-report-541571