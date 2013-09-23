Maximizing Retail Banking Cost Efficiencies :Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 Foresight Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Synopsis



The report provides analysis, information and insights into various strategies adopted by banks to maximize cost efficiencies

The report provides a snapshot on retail banking market dynamics and profitability outlook

The report offers and analysis of changing regulation and its impact on branch banking

The report has detailed analysis of major drivers and challenges impacting the profitability of retail banks

The report includes best practices case studies



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/2020-foresight-report-maximizing-retail-banking-cost-efficiencies-report.html



Executive summary



Banks across the world are revisiting their operational strategies, branch banking models, distribution channels and expansion strategies to achieve cost efficiencies and increase profits. To increase profitability, the focus is on selling high-margin profitable products and services, and scaling down unprofitable operations. There has been increased emphasis on utilizing technology to improve profitability and achieve cost efficiencies; the role of technology has changed from being a process driver to a revenue generator.



Retail banks are using technology to increase profitability by utilizing customer relationship management (CRM) systems and consumer analytics to identify new customer groups and offer customized products and services to targeted customers. In addition, key measures adopted by retail banks to improve operational efficiencies include an increase in information technology (IT) spending and upgrading IT systems.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis on various strategies adopted by banks to maximize cost efficiencies

It provides detailed analysis on current and future drivers of retail banking profitability

It outlines the impact of current regulatory changes on branch banking

It provides insights into technology strategies adopted by retail banks to drive profitability.

It examines the best-practice product design frameworks adopted by retail banks to drive profitability

It examines the best practices in distribution channels and consumer-engagement strategies adopted by retail banks to drive profitability

It presents case studies which illustrate how retail banks across different markets have successfully implemented expense management best practices to successfully target customer groups and achieve cost efficiencies



Read All Banking Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market-reports-159.html



Reasons to buy



Gain insight into the various strategies adopted by banks to maximize cost efficiencies

Learn about the most effective banking business models

Understand current and future drivers of retail banking profitability

Examine best practice case examples adopted by various banks across the world to increase profitability and achieve cost-efficiency



Key highlights



Global banks are currently seeking opportunities to enter high-growth emerging markets to drive revenues.

Banks are divesting unprofitable business segments, product offerings and customer groups that are not part of their core business strategy.

There will be increased investment in self-service and digital media channels to communicate with customers promptly and effectively.

Banks are expected to increase their spending on integrating distribution channels to provide a seamless customer experience across all distribution channels.

Use of business intelligence analytics to develop products and services that fulfill the unique needs of customers is expected to be at the core of banks’ product-design strategies.



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