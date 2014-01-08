Recently published research from Timetric, "Maximizing Retail Banking Cost Efficiency: Market Dynamics, Profitability Outlook and Technology Strategies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Banks across the world are revisiting their operational strategies, branch banking models, distribution channels and expansion strategies to achieve cost efficiencies and increase profits. There has been increased emphasis on utilizing technology to improve profitability and achieve cost efficiencies; the role of technology has changed from being a process driver to a revenue generator.
Scope
- This report provides an analysis of key trends and drivers within retail banking
- Profitability Outlook
- Examination of the most efficient technological strategic framework
- Detailed case studies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight into the various technology strategies adopted by banks to maximize cost efficiencies
- Understand current and future drivers of retail banking profitability
- Examine best practice case examples adopted by various banks across the world to increase profitability and achieve cost-efficiency
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