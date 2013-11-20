Maximum Appliance Offers Reliable and Professional Appliance Repair Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The world of a homemaker completely revolves around her favorite household appliances. People usually purchase appliances for increasing convenience and improving the quality of their life. Broken down or malfunctioning household appliances can create serious safety as well as health-related issues.



Maximum Appliance Repairs is one of the most popular appliance repair service providers in New York City. This company has a team of well-trained, highly qualified and experienced personnel who are capable enough to cater to the exact needs of diverse customers. The experts of Maximum Appliance guarantee to provide appliance service and maintenance solutions along with repair works.



Factory-trained efficient technicians from Maximum Appliance are said to have knowledge and expertise in repairing, maintaining and servicing almost all popular brands. Some of the major brands covered by Maximum Appliance services include Sub-Zero, Viking, Bosch, KitchenAid, Maytag, Dacor, Miele, Thermador, Kenmore Elite, LG, DCS or Dynamic Cooking Systems and others.



Users of Electrol, Fisher and Paykel, Frigidaire, Gannenau, General Electric, Hotpoint, Jenn-Air, Whirlpool and Wolf can also call for the services of Maximum Appliance with the guarantee of efficiency. A free estimate can be obtained online through the website maximumappliance.com. War veterans and senior citizens are offered same-day service facility along with 1-year warranty at 20% off. For commercial and home appliance repairs, these offers are given at 10% and 15% off the actual prices, respectively.



The website says, “Maximum Appliance technicians have the training, good working knowledge and experience to fix your appliances, so before you spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new appliance, let our experienced technicians inspect it, if it can be fixed, it will be fixed.”



Maximum Appliance promises to offer all repairing, servicing and maintenance works at competitive prices. In addition, this service provider strives to achieve 100% client satisfaction with the services of highly professional and experienced technicians. Potential customers can rely on this company for repairing works related to Oven, Stove, Freezer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Ice Maker, Dryer and Washer.



Replacing your old appliance may be very simple, but it takes a large amount of money to buy new gadgets. Furthermore, not using the appliances that have trouble in working is not a permanent solution.



Consult with Maximum Appliance today via maximumappliance.com and experience the premier quality of service. To get more information about Maximum Appliance, visit http://www.maximumappliance.com/



About Maximum Appliance Repairs

Maximum Appliance Repairs is an expert in repairing, maintaining and servicing household appliances. This service provider is based in New York and delivers high-quality appliance repairing solutions to commercial and at-home customers.



Media Contact



Maximum Appliance Repair

Address: 276 5th Ave #704

New York, NY 10001

Tel: (212) 363-0195

URL: http://www.maximumappliance.com/