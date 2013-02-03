Maxpak Australasia Pty Ltd Achieves Internationally Recognized HACCP Certification

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- Maxpak Australasia has achieved the internationally recognised HACCP Certification (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point). HACCP is a systematic preventive approach to food safety that identifies and controls the potential physical, chemical and microbiological hazards as a means of prevention rather than finished product inspection.



HACCP is used in the food and pharmaceutical industries to identify potential food safety hazards, so that key actions can be taken to reduce or eliminate the risk of the hazards being realized.



“This is definitely an important step forward for Maxpak”, said Mr. Glenn Amor, National Sales Manager of Maxpak Australasia. “In 2004 and 2010 there were widespread stories in the Chinese media which highlighted the practice of some Chinese manufacturers to recycling discarded medical waste back into plastic films – films which would subsequently be used to make food handling bags! This practice obviously reduces the cost of the product – but it is an unacceptable risk to human health and is clearly unethical.”



Mr. Amor explains further “Our Company has been around for 30 years, and we’ve certainly seen a lot of competitors come and go during that time. Our objective with HACCP certification was to be very clear – we are extremely serious about the food safety of our products.”



HACCP Certification is only achieved by companies that implement and maintain a comprehensive internationally recognised Food Safety Program. The Program includes maintaining detailed documentation of all records, policies, and procedures, as well as complying with current Good Manufacturing and Hygiene Practices. The HACCP Program ensures that the highest food safety standards in manufacturing are utilised, resulting in the supply of high quality and safe products.



In order to achieve certification, the Maxpak team leaned heavily on the expert advice of preeminent food safety practitioner and advocate, Mr. Gavin Buckett of www.AustralianFoodSafety.com.au.



Director of Maxpak, Mr. Shane Young would explain, “Every step of the way, Gavin Buckett was with us. His knowledge, guidance and incredible support were instrumental in preparing Maxpak to pass our external audit. The most important part of the implementation process was his ability to train all our staff from the most senior Managers down to our production team. His unique ability to conduct training sessions in an informative and fun way – meant that the onerous requirements of HACCP Certification didn’t feel like an overwhelming burden for our team.”



About Maxpak Australasia Pty Ltd

Maxpak Australasia Pty Ltd is based in Melbourne, Victoria and is a leading Australian supplier and manufacturer of high-quality food grade packaging products, industrial packaging products, garbage bags, plastic bags, stretch wrap and disposable packaging products. Founded in 1979, Maxpak specializes in customised, plastic packaging solutions for commercial clients who seek efficient packaging solutions for their products. Maxpak Australasia is now proudly HACCP Certified.



Visit http://www.maxpak.com.au for more information.