Maxsoar Updates Coverage of Longwei Petroleum Investment Holding Ltd. (NYSE Amex: LPH) ("Longwei" or the "Company") with Rating of Outperform; Raises Fair Value Assessment to $5.18 - $5.87

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Longwei is a large-scale wholesaler and distributor of gasoline, diesel, and other oil products in China with national wholesale and distribution licenses for petroleum products. The company owns 220,000 tons of oil storage capacity after recently completed acquisition of a large oil storage facility. The main customers of Longwei are coal mining companies, power supply plants, manufacturers, and retail diesel and gasoline stations in Shanxi Province.



"During FY2012, the Company’s sales increased 6% compared to FY2011. Adjusted net income and EPS decreased by approximately 8%, primarily due to the increase of the weighted average purchase price for oil products associated with the international oil price fluctuations," the analysts said, "The Company is attractive to investors because it kept its return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) at approximately 20%. The major catalyst for future stock price appreciation is the completion of the acquisition of Huajie facility, which at full capacity will double the Company’s capacity and generate $300 million in revenue and $30 million in net income per annum."



The analysts concluded, "based on our valuation, the fair value of Longwei’s stock price per share is $5.67 based on an intrinsic valuation and the range is $5.18–$5.87 based on comparable company analyses with American large-cap comparable companies and Chinese/Asian small-cap comparable companies. This indicates that the current market price of Longwei’s stock is significantly undervalued, as the potential price upside is over 200%."



To download a FREE copy of the Maxsoar research report at "http://www.maxsoar.com/research_reports/MaxSoar Research Report No. 201210-1.pdf"



About Maxsoar Financial and Investment LLC

Maxsoar Financial and Investment LLC is a professional financial service provider that offers an array of financial services including investment analysis, asset management and personal or corporate financial analysis and planning. Maxsoar’s analysts have extensive experiences in researching, analyzing, and managing a broad spectrum of financial assets including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate properties, and private companies in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, U.S. west, and Canada west. MaxSoar strides to maintain the highest degree of independency, objectivity, integrity, honesty, and transparency in each analysis report it publishes.



