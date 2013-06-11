Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased NASDAQ:MXWL shares, was announced concerning whether certain Maxwell Technologies directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) concerns whether the Board of Directors of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. allowed the company to be harmed by operating with deficient internal accounting controls between April 2011 and March 2013.



On March 7, 2013, Maxwell Technologies, Inc. announced that on March 1, 2013, the audit committee of its board of directors concluded that the previously issued financial statements contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, and all unaudited quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2011 and 2012, as well its selected financial data for the related periods, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in those financial statements.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. declined from over $20in early 2012 to as low as $5.00 per share in April 2013.



On June 10, 2013, NASDAQ:MXWL shares closed at $7.80 per share.



Those who are current long term investors in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



