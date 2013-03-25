Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- An investor in shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Maxwell Technologies Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) common stock during the period between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013, that Maxwell Technologies Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013 allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Maxwell's financial performance and business prospects and overstated the Company's reported revenue.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of the defendants statements, the Company's stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013, reaching a high of $21.20 per share on November 4, 2011.



On March 7, 2013, Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) announced that on March 1, 2013, the audit committee of its board of directors concluded that the previously issued financial statements contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, and all unaudited quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2011 and 2012, as well its selected financial data for the related periods, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in those financial statements.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) closed on March 22, 2013 at $5.79 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week high of $18.82 per share.



