Maxwell Technologies Investigation Notice: Current Long Term Investor in NASDAQ:MXWL Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Maxwell Technologies Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California the plaintiff alleges that Maxwell Technologies Inc. violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013 allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Maxwell's financial performance and business prospects and overstated the Company's reported revenue.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of the defendants’ statements, the Company's stock traded at artificially inflated prices between April 28, 2011 and March 7, 2013, reaching a high of $21.20 per share on November 4, 2011.



On March 7, 2013, Maxwell Technologies, Inc. announced that on March 1, 2013, the audit committee of its board of directors concluded that the previously issued financial statements contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, and all unaudited quarterly reports on Form 10-Q in 2011 and 2012, as well its selected financial data for the related periods, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in those financial statements.



Shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. declined from over $20 earlier this year to a close of $5.00 per share on April 5, 2013.



