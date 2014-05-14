May 17th Is Armed Forces Day Sale - Honor the Troops and Their Families with LT Organics' 100% Pure Argan Oil

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Skin care has become such a vast market that it can be labeled as an industry in itself. There are so many products out there that guarantee exactly the same thing over and over again. The customers easily get confused about which product really works and they are unable to figure out which one to spend their money on. There are also a number of products that claim to be crafted out of natural ingredients and 100% fresh products but they never are. Unfortunately, customers have to figure this out the hard way, once they apply the purchased product and fail to see any improvement.



They need not worry any longer about this. They can safely invest in the all new Argan oil for skin that works wonders against a number of different skin diseases and problems. People who are suffering from acne can easily reduce the skin problem by applying the natural oil every day. Argan oil will moisturize the skin and will make it healthier and stronger. The natural extracts work towards making the skin look younger and giving it a natural glow. In fact, many reviewers and experts have stated that the product has made them look far younger than their actual age by curing unwanted wrinkles and other similar age lines.



It is recommended that people go ahead and buy the product now since the producers have put up a big sale for the annual Armed Forces Day. As long as the celebrations last, the product can be bought for only $24.40. The price has been drastically reduced from its original $65.99 price. Moreover, through every purchase, the suppliers are attempting to help children suffering from cancer. Out of every payment, they will donate $1 towards this cause. They hope that by doing this, they can play a small role in giving life to these little souls.



The sale has been put up specifically to honor the troops and their families. The suppliers realize the misery and sorrow the country’s troops have had to go through in order to keep the country safe and to fight off enemies. The makers of the product feel that they can offer up this simple sale to show their love and gratefulness to the militia and their families who have suffered as much as the soldiers have.



Interested people can visit http://www.ltorganics.com/products/100-pure-argan-oil to purchase argan oil for skin and to learn more about it. All the details have been put up on the website.



Media Contact:

Lizzie Brewis

media@ltorganics.com

Glen Burnie, MD



