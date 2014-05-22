May 2014 Feminine Hygiene and Sanitary Protection Products - US

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Feminine Hygiene and Sanitary Protection Products - US - May 2014" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Feminine Hygiene and Sanitary Protection Products - US - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.
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Growth of feminine care products has been minimal in recent years, as the market is up against several challenges. Women are having fewer, lighter periods, contributing to declining usage of sanitary protection, specifically tampons. However, an aging population and increased interest in cleansing products bodes well for the category. Innovations in shopping and delivery can also boost user interest.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
Overview
Sales of feminine care products remain flat
Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of feminine care products, at current prices, 2008-18
Market drivers
Figure 2: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2014-19, experience menstruation and bladder leakage, March 2014
Adult incontinence products show promising growth
Figure 3: Total US retail sales and forecast of feminine hygiene products, by segment, at current prices, 2008-18
Heavy competition among major players
Figure 4: MULO sales of feminine hygiene products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2013 and 2014
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The consumer
Product usage
Figure 5: Usage and interest in sanitary protection products among menstruating women, March 2014
Figure 6: Usage and interest in LBL and feminine hygiene products, March 2014
Interest in feminine-specific cleansing products
Figure 7: Attitudes toward cleansing, by age, March 2014
Alleviate embarrassment and confusion among younger users
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