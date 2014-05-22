May 2014 Feminine Hygiene and Sanitary Protection Products - US

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Feminine Hygiene and Sanitary Protection Products - US - May 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



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Growth of feminine care products has been minimal in recent years, as the market is up against several challenges. Women are having fewer, lighter periods, contributing to declining usage of sanitary protection, specifically tampons. However, an aging population and increased interest in cleansing products bodes well for the category. Innovations in shopping and delivery can also boost user interest.



Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary

Overview

Sales of feminine care products remain flat

Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of feminine care products, at current prices, 2008-18

Market drivers

Figure 2: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2014-19, experience menstruation and bladder leakage, March 2014

Adult incontinence products show promising growth

Figure 3: Total US retail sales and forecast of feminine hygiene products, by segment, at current prices, 2008-18

Heavy competition among major players

Figure 4: MULO sales of feminine hygiene products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2013 and 2014



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The consumer

Product usage

Figure 5: Usage and interest in sanitary protection products among menstruating women, March 2014

Figure 6: Usage and interest in LBL and feminine hygiene products, March 2014

Interest in feminine-specific cleansing products

Figure 7: Attitudes toward cleansing, by age, March 2014

Alleviate embarrassment and confusion among younger users



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