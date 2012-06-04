May 23, 2012, South America, Galasam Extended Its Services of Galapagos Diving Cruise to Darwin and Wolf

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Galasam has extended its services of Galapagos Diving Cruise to the islands of Darwin and Wolf which is an impressive biodiversity. The Humbolt Explorer promises to cover the islands of Galapagos in around eight days, with the professionalism the customers are looking for. They provide with all the safety provisions required for the comfort of the customer. A large staging area, air compressor, tanks, weights and diving equipment, 8 double cabins with private bathroom, air conditioner and hot water, TV, DVD are some of the facilities offered at Galapagos Diving Cruise.



Galapagos are unique and world class diving location rated among the top scuba diving destinations yet to be explored and still in a very clean condition. Galapagos Diving trips & tours of Galasam are provided with diving tour guides that are highly knowledgeable about the underwater opportunities and wonders of this beautiful island. They have an experience in strong currents and 7 mm. wet suits. Galapagos Diving Cruise is provided with accommodations on board, purified drinking water and a diving instructor and diving instructor assistance for Galapagos Diving.



Galasam also provides with full Galapagos Diving Live aboard during the month of December through June. Galapagos Live aboard is recommended only for intermediate and advanced divers who have good experience. For Galapagos diving Live aboard, the dive deck is equipped with individual gear bins, large camera table, recharging station and tank racks. Galapagos Diving operations are conducted from two large pangas (tenders), easily boarded from the dive deck. The Humboldt Explorer of Galasam, is also equipped with a satellite telephone for emergency calls worldwide. Galapagos diving Live aboard accommodate 16 passengers in its 8 cabins which are located on the main and lower decks.



Galasam Galapagos Humbolt Diving Explorer is the newest live aboard diving cruise exploring Galapagos Islands. Their Galapagos Diving is done from the pangas with an easy backward roll into the water. Their tour goes from the big schools of Hammerhead sharks to the large and graceful swimming of the Whale Shark. The company also runs The Estrella del Mar live aboard diving cruise.



For further details visit http://www.galapagosscubadiving.com.