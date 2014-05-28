May 31st Is Save Your Hearing Day - Argan Oil for Hair on Sale from LT Organics

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Save Your Hearing Day comes every year on the 31st of May and on this day, people will perfect hearing abilities thank God for making them better than others. They also try and spend some time with people who have hearing disabilities and are unable to hear perfectly well. It is also the day where people with proper hearing abilities spend some time trying to figure out how to protect their hearing and the different measures that can be taken to keep the hearing perfect. No doubt, it is important to keep on making attempts to live a healthy life.



In order to help celebrate this day, the suppliers at LT Organics are offering up their precious Argan oil for hair and skin at a whopping discount that they have hardly ever offered for their coveted product. On May 31st, people can buy this product for only $24.40. The price has been reduced from $65.99 in order to celebrate this special day. LT Organics is aware of the fact that their product has as much to do with a healthy living as the special Save Your Hearing Day. Just like people will take necessary measures to make sure their hearing remains intact, the Argan oil will help them attain healthier skin and stronger hair.



Through the use of this product, it can be guaranteed that the customers will feel fresher and younger than they have ever felt before. The skin will start to glow, making the customers look fairer. The skin also feels stronger and is better able to withstand heat, dust and other harmful chemicals. Sam is the case with the customer’s hair. The customers have only been told to apply the product on to the roots of their hair and they will instantly feel the effects of the product. The hair grows longer and stronger and shines like never before.



Argan oil for hair and skin can be applied all over the body and has proven to be good for the fingernails too. With its natural aroma and nutritional value, the product is sure to transform the customer’s entire being.



The product also has a 100% money back guarantee if the customers feel dissatisfied with the product. the guarantee will last for 120 days.



Customers are recommended to visit the following URL to purchase the product: http://www.ltorganics.com/products/100-pure-argan-oil



About LT Organics

LT Organics designs health and beauty products that give their customers a better and more beautiful lifestyle.



Media Contact:

Lizzie Brewis

media@LTorganics.com

Glen Burnie, MD