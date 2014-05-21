May Declared as National Mobility Awareness Month

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA), a non-profit trade association of mobility equipment dealers, manufacturers, driver rehabilitation specialists and other professionals dedicated to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to drive or be transported in vehicles modified with mobility equipment, declared May as National Mobility Awareness Month, in an effort to bring attention to the mobility issues facing the disabled community.



"May 2014 marks the 3rd annual celebration of National Mobility Awareness Month, when we encourage people with disabilities to embody the spirit of Life Moving Forward by raising awareness of the mobility solutions available in your community. Whether you are living with a disability or have dedicated your time to helping someone who is, we want to hear what makes them a local hero," the head of the organization shares.



Over 18 million people in North America are living with restrictive mobility issues; 6 million of whom are veterans. With the yearly commemoration of National Mobility Awareness Month, the NMEDA provides a chance to change the lives of just a few of those triumphing in the face of adversity.



As part of Mobility Awareness Month, several manufacturers have stepped forward to donate wheelchair accessible vehicles, mobility tools, and wheelchair and lift chair repair services.



"As an able bodied person, we don't tend to think about how we would transport ourselves if we were suddenly injured or developed an illness that affected our ability to walk or drive,” says Ann Bransom, a freelance disability writer. “That is becoming a reality for more and more Americans. We’re aging; we have veterans returning from war; we have parents who are living longer. We have to start thinking about mobility as a national crisis and not just an individual’s obstacle.”



Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair, a mobile repair company in Katy, Texas, designed to service and repair mobility aides in the comfort customers’ home or business location, celebrates with NMEDA and the whole country to spread mobility awareness and inform people about the growing number of disabled individuals and how to treat them with care.



About Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair

Affordable Mobility Mobile Repair provides customers with high quality services, from lift chair repair to lowered minivan carpet repair and more. It is available to take emergency calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with staff members who are professional, courteous, and efficient. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.affordablemobility.net.