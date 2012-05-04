May Outlook – This Too Shall Pass, Say Global Psychics

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- What I see for May is that we are continuing the process of clearing the clutter, facing those old issues around both our personal lives and the global financial picture.” says Danielle Daoust, the owner of Global Psychics. “It is clear from our readings that many people are still struggling to pay the bills and they’re becoming desperate for solutions. The good news is that this too shall pass, no matter how gloomy things might look right now, there’s light on the horizon, a new day is dawning.



On the world front, Daoust predicts that projects initiated in the past few months are coming to an end, new ideas and plans are lurking on the periphery, but there’s still a lot of work to be done before we can forge ahead with them. A difficult time is ending. However, there is a cost associated with the upcoming changes - a sacrifice may be required in order to right the wrongs of the past…. Budgets are being slashed in this period, important programs are being cut. As individuals or whole nations, we may face some unexpected losses. We could even see announcements of defeat in some significant endeavours, key players pulling out of long-term trade agreements for example, or some major developments that must be stalled while new partners are found or environmental issues resolved. We see also that a scandal could be exposed this month. Be alert for the possibility of some treachery or treason to be exposed over the next month.



Says Teresa, one of the Global Psychics team: “May will see us moving to a new level of understanding. Having this new sense of things means our Wheel of Fortune is about to turn. We are cycling. Our creativity is about to open up in a whole new way. Since we are confronting major change, however, the object is to STAY CENTERED.”



May is about endings that may be painful, but at last the situation is faced truthfully, and a new future, with fewer conflicts can begin.



The full psychic forecast for May is available free on http://www.globalpsychics.com.



Global Psychics is your source for high-quality, accurate, psychic readings from professional psychics, mediums, astrologers, numerologists, medical intuitives, and animal communicators. Global Psychics delivers readings by email, chat and phone, either right now or by appointment.