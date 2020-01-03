"May Tropa," a Mobile Daily Assistant, Now on Kickstarter!

Venice, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- With May Tropa. gain a valuable daily assistant and new source of income. By helping people find local help for any project, improve your efficiency, become more productive, and avoid extra costs from a middleman. With May Tropa, connect with local talents or service providers to find an immediate assistant with the application's live chat functionality.



A platform that is simple and easy to use, users can create an account for free using Facebook, Google, or email. Upon registration, gain access to freelancers and contractors willing to help you on any project, such as general helpers, housecleaners, repairmen, tutors, doctors, engineers, and more. It has never been easier to get help anytime, anywhere in the palm of your hand.



Providing opportunities for those looking to help in their spare time, May Tropa allows users to make extra income by putting their skills, knowledge, and free time to use to solve problems and help others in their communities.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development and print of the first issue of May Tropa. Expected to be released in early November 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pfe/maytropa-app-your-daily-assistant-buddy



Supporters around the world can support May Tropa by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $100 or more, receive added rewards that may include an appreciation certificate, ad-free account, or invite to an appreciation dinner. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About May Tropa

Developed by Noel Morris of Venice, Florida, May Tropa is a digital assistant and source of income. Morris, an information technology specialist, is on a mission to solve real world problems with May Tropa by approaching the world from a different perspective and finding new ways to use technology to better lives.



Contact



Contact Person: Noel Morris

Company: https://www.maytropa.com/

City: Venice

State: Florida

Country: United States

Phone: 3039491832

Email: technoel@gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2slwlte