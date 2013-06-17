Maya Sienna's New Single "Dollar" Hits iTunes

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Maya Sienna, A New International Pop Star Singer, is releasing her debut first Single, "Dollar" TODAY!!



Maya began singing at age 6 and is now releasing her debut Single, "Dollar". You can find it at iTunes, Rhapsody, Spotify, and more. Maya Sienna's single was produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer Shawn Campbell and choreographed by well renowned Choreographer Darrien Henning, who has worked with stars such as Cody Simpson and Britney Spears.



When asked about "Dollar" Maya stated, "Yes, it's true.", she laughs. "I wrote Dollar about a boy I had a crush on. I wanted to let him know that I don't care about how much he does or doesn't have. And that I don't need him to buy me expensive things like diamonds and pearls or take me to fancy places. I only care about him and what his heart has to offer. Anything else doesn't matter to me."



Shawn Campbell (who found & produced Cody Simpson) played her dad in her Music Video, "Dollar"!!



About Maya Sienna

Internationally known pop singer who has toured in the United States. She is a victim of bullying and is an advocate for Standing up to Bullies. Maya has been featured on news wires Locally, Nationally, and Internationally.



