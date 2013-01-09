Mayan Apocalypse Rumors Fall Flat, 2013 Psychic Readings Offer Many New Hope

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Mayan end-of-the-world rumors were ultimately proven untrue, and because we are all still here, many want to know what the future holds.



“It’s human nature to be curious about the future,” said renowned psychic and Reiki healer Louisa Lopez, aka StormJewel Rainbow, owner of StormJewel’s Psychic Readings. “The months and weeks leading up to the Apocalypse predictions were stressful for a lot of people. Psychic advice and guidance can be very helpful in an uncertain world.”



The rumored Mayan Apocalypse or Doomsday was set to occur on Friday, 21 December 2012, the end-date of a 5,125-year-long cycle in the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar. However, mainstream Maya scholars say the ancient Mayan civilization would have celebrated the day as a new beginning. “That’s very comforting news,” continues StormJewel. “It means now is a time to look forward to the New Year with optimism and hope.”



StormJewel’s Psychic Readings provides telephone, text and email readings to customers around the world. The company’s website (aptly named the “Psychic Portal,” features a range of interactive tools and resource information, including spiritual, self-help and psychic blog articles. Users can also sign up for a 12 month psychic and astrology forecast.



According to StormJewel, psychic readings provide:



- Better understanding of life’s opportunities and challenges, including emotional, physical and spiritual peaks and troughs

- Clearer ideas on how to achieve personal hopes and dreams

- Insights into what lies ahead, including upcoming, significant events in 2013



“Although 21 December was the end of the long-count calendar, it was also the Winter Solstice,” adds StormJewel. “It’s a time that signifies rebirth, and we’re looking forward to the future. You can find out more about the significance of the Mayan calendar and also lots of interesting articles on StormJewels Psychic and Spiritual Blog.



About StormJewel’s Psychic Readings:

StormJewel’s Psychic Readings provides insightful and uplifting telephone, text and email readings to customers around the world. For the latest psychic and astrology news and updates, connect with StormJewel on Facebook or you can connect with her on Twitter.