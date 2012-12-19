Seeking a Book for the End of the World

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- With the fated date on the Mayan calendar quickly approaching, survivalism has become an important topic. What will people do if the ancient predictions come to pass? Having an example always makes learning easier. Recognizing this, author Ron Foster uses fiction to teach people survival techniques in his books.



His “Prepper Trilogy” chronicles the story of preppers, or people who prepare for catastrophes in advance. Foster’s most recent book, Fades the Light, ends “The Prepper Trilogy” (comprised of Preppers Road March, BUG OUT! Preppers on the Move, and The Light in the Lake) and The Prepper Road Compendium begins a new series, “The Prepper Reconstruction”.



After a solar geomagnetic storm destroys the electrical grid and the population is reduced by 90 percent, the preppers are left to reconstruct society. Now, they are facing a dilemma: the remaining able-bodied young adults want to leave the community and find their own way. If they leave, the older members of the community will be left to perform tasks that they are not in any condition to do, like break ground for the next season’s crops and cut firewood. They must persuade the younger preppers to stay or find a solution, before it is too late.



Interwoven into the story are invaluable tips for survival, and it even includes the author’s recipe for homemade deer attractant. The story of the preppers is one that is particularly resonant with the uncertain future ahead. Anyone who worries about apocalyptic situations, disaster, or is simply fascinated by survival will, no doubt, enjoy Foster’s stories and find his advice useful.



About Ron Foster

Ron Foster is an emergency manager and prepper. He has been a gemologist, investment banker, Army soldier, Air Force airman, corporate administrator, and entrepreneur. He is currently a full-time Doctoral student and holds a Master of Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University with seven graduate certificates and a Master’s of Science from Capella University in Human Services. With emergency management certification from the Alabama Emergency Managers Association and the National Association of Safety Professionals and graduate certificates that include emergency management administration, global security and terrorism studies, and law and public safety administration, Foster, himself, is prepared for any catastrophe.



