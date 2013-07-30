Mayday Manufacturing Selects vimana by System Insights for Machine Monitoring

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- System Insights (SI) recently announced that Mayday Manufacturing selected vimana, the manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency. Located in Denton, Texas, Mayday is a global supplier of precision bushings, sleeves, pins, and spacers to the aerospace, defense, and homeland security markets. Mayday also produces turned parts that include milled features such as flange flats, slots, grooves, notches, and tangs. Tougher close tolerance components made from high risk raw materials have been a particular success for the company over the last quarter century. Mayday Manufacturing is an operating company of Tailwind Technologies, Inc.



Doug Wulf, VP of Manufacturing at Mayday, shared why the firm entered the site wide selection of vimana: “We selected vimana due to the fact their system has more value for the buck than the other MTConnect applications we reviewed…and there were many. Also, the software is customizable and virtually any machine tool control can be connected. Finally, we found the technical staff to be of the highest degree of competency. In the end, System Insights and vimana scored 1st in all of our evaluation categories.”



Rick Moran, COO of System Insights, echoed the respect for Mayday, and stated, “We were impressed by Mayday’s thorough assessment process and are excited to be working with Doug and his team. vimana will be monitoring and analyzing data from over 50 devices at the site that include machine tools from Mazak, Mori Seiki, Star and Brother and coordinate measuring machines from Hexagon Metrology.”



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. Vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machiningbased, discrete and process industries. Through the innovative combination of a comprehensive real-time data solution and multidimensional, complex reasoning technology, the SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing.



