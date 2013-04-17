Mayfair Personal Trainer, Gerald Smith, Offers Wider Range of Fitness Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Core Performance Personal Training is proud to announce that it is now offering personal training and fitness coaching in the Mayfair area. Previously, Core Performance had been covering Wimbledon, but now its services are expanding to service its growing clientele.



Core Performance Personal Training is a mobile and online personal training company that is located in London. Mayfair personal trainer Gerald Smith is a weight loss and exercise specialist who is known for making his clients slimmer, fitter, and stronger.



People who are ready to begin their journey to fitness can book a free consultation now with Core Performance Personal Training, one of the leading London mobile personal training companies on the market right now.



Some services that Gerald Smith, Mayfair personal trainer, offers includes an intensive package, skinny jeans challenge, men’s fat meltdown , triathlon personal training London, boxing personal training, online personal training, and even running personal training



To learn more about Gerald Smith and his Mayfair personal training, visit his site online here. To contact Mr. Smith regarding personal training and fitness services in the Chelsea area, email contact@slimmerfitterstronger.com or call 07951 467 281.



Media Contact

Name: Gerald Smith

Company Name:Core Performance personal training

Address: 11 Prospect House

4 Chapter Way

Colliers Wood

SW19 2RZ London, UK

Phone Number: 07951 467281

Fax Number:

Email Address:

contact@slimmerfitterstronger.com

Website: http://www.slimmerfitterstronger.com/