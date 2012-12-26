Mayhem Survival Encourages the General Public to Prepare for a Disaster

Barboursville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- For many home and business owners, disaster preparedness means having survival food and water on hand, a first-aid kit and a fire extinguisher. Some even take the important step of preparing an evacuation plan. While these are important actions to take, many of us fail to prepare our homes and businesses to be more resistant to disasters so they sustain as little damage as possible.



“Along with preparing a disaster supplies kit and mapping out an evacuation plan, a critical part of disaster preparedness is to know which hazards are common in your location and inspect your property and address vulnerabilities to reduce the potential for storm-related property damage,” said MayhemSurvival.com.



Mayhemsurvival.com provides information on creating a disaster plan, preparing an emergency kit and about the different types of disasters you might encounter in your area and the appropriate response.



Most people are not as prepared for disaster as they think they are and many wait until it's far too late to prepare. You can see this by the long lines at grocery stores and gas stations when a storm is on the way. Through readiness products and information, the goal of MayhemSurvival.com is to help people get ready for disasters before they come.



The survival gear can also be used for an emergency or for camping. Mayhem Survival encourages every home to at least have the following items:



Survival food and water

- A first-aid kit

- A water filtration bottle

- A disaster plan

- Survival knives

- A well stocked disaster kit



A natural disaster could happen when least expected, leaving hundreds of families without power and the ability to go to the grocery store for food and supplies. Individuals should not be left without water and food for days, because it puts their life in danger. This is why Mayhem Survival recommends the above items.



