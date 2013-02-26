Mayor's Office Announces May 1st, 2013 as Reporting Deadline for Energy Benchmark in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- “As part of Local Law 84, May 1st is the compliance deadline.” An excerpt from the latest announcement from the Mayor’s office in NYC has suggested that property owners submit their report of energy benchmarking in NYC before the mentioned date.



Associate Renewable, a renowned and certified commercial building energ y consultant in New York, recently released a copy of the reminder from the NYC Mayor’s Office of Long-Term Planning and Sustainability on its website.



The release says, “The City will be issuing violations on a quarterly basis to those owners who fail to submit their building’s benchmarking report. If you did not meet the first benchmarking deadline, the second quarterly deadline is August 1st at 11:59 PM. The third quarterly deadline is November 1st.”



Speaking of the fines imposed on the property owners who fail to submit the benchmarking report, the reminder says, “All NYC properties need to file their energy benchmarking reports by May 1st, 2013 to report energy use for 2012. Failure to report energy use will result in quarterly fines of $500 until the report is filed.”



To ensure full compliance with the NYC mandate, Associate Renewable provides three levels of ASHRAE energy audits. In addition to upgrading and installing building management systems and providing the most comprehensive benchmarking services in NYC, Associate Renewable offers end-to-end energy solutions with its ASHRAE Level 1 Energy Audit (simple walk through), ASHRAE Level 2 Energy Audit (energy survey and analysis) and ASHRAE Level 3 Energy Audit (investment grade technical analysis).



Property owners can also acquire utility incentives, rebates and grants through a dedicated Grants Services team at Associate Renewable that identifies applicable incentives for energy efficiency projects and handles the entire process to reduce their energy project costs. The company’s team of certified engineers visits the properties and helps the property owners navigate through the requirements of Energy Benchmark NYC laws.



About Associated Renewable

Associated Renewable is a leading end-to-end full service energy consulting & carbon management company. We offer custom energy efficiency solutions, leveraging renewable energy technologies to help our clients deploy their projects, meet regulatory requirements, and cut energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint. Our efforts will help to mitigate heightened global energy concerns as well as guide businesses, government agencies, and other organizations towards a more energy efficient, sustainable and costs effective future.



For more information on energy benchmarking, visit http://www.local-law-87.com/content/energy-benchmarking