Mayweather vs Alvarez Launched for Facts, Rumours, Predictions and Tickets

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez is under a week away and anticipation is reaching a fevered pitch, driving demand for information on the fight to an all-time high. With the fight attracting such a high volume of traffic, it is the perfect time for the launch of Mayweather vs Alvarez, the first site launched to dedicate the entirety of its presence to a single fight. The website contains everything millions of eager searchers are looking for, and is launching just in time to catch the crest of the traffic wave, providing much sought after insights, including predictions, to millions of boxing fans around the world.



The fight has received excellent promotion, and boxing is a sport in which speculation is unusually driven by statistics. Floyd Mayweather is undefeated at 44-0 with twenty six knockouts. Alvarez’s record may look marginally less secure at 42-0-1, but counteracting that single draw is a thirty knock out record.



These are just the most fundamental of statistics covered with in-depth insights on the Mayweather Vs Alvarez website. The website also covers everything about the fight from a potential viewer’s perspective, providing invaluable information on live streams, pay per view broadcast and even last minute ticket openings.



A spokesperson for Mayweather Vs Alvarez explained, “This fight is heaven sent for network executives, managers, and everyone lucky enough to get a ticket in that arena. For every one of those people however, there are a hundred thousand more boxing fans around the world salivating over the prospect of who will win. Their talents are too close to call and Mayweather facing a real contender has caused a reinvigoration of popular interest in the sport and could create real growth in the future of the sport. We are going to stick out our necks and go for a Mayweather win on points by 5 rounds.”



About Mayweather vs Alvarez

Mayweather vs Alvarez is a website dedicated to amassing information, facts, statistics, opinion pieces and predictions about the Floyd Mayweather vs Canelo Alvarez fight on September 14th, arguably the most hotly anticipated fight in the 21st Century. The website also hosts information on how to book tickets, pay per view and live streaming for people eager to view the event live. For more information, please visit: http://www.mayweathervsalvarez.net