Mazak Corporation Identifies vimana by System Insights as Preferred MTConnect Solution

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- System Insights (SI) has announced that Mazak Corporation recently identified SI’s vimana product as one of the machine tool builder’s “preferred MTConnect solutions,” and will be listing the software in the company’s product catalog.



Mazak Corporation is a leader in the design and manufacture of productivity- improving machine tool solutions. Committed to being a partner to customers with innovative technology, Mazak maintains eight Technology Centers across North America to provide local hands-on applications, service and sales support to its customers. Mazak has also taken a leadership position in promoting the MTConnect standard across the manufacturing industry.



Brian Papke, President of Mazak USA said of his company’s association with System Insights, “We have worked with System Insights to develop innovative downstream solutions using MTConnect for several years, and have been recommending its vimana product to customers consistently during that time. We are pleased to add vimana to our product catalog as a preferred MTConnect solution."



Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights noted, “Brian and the Mazak team have long been great supporters of both the MTConnect standard and System Insights. As a result of our association with Mazak, we are anticipating an accelerated adoption of the standard and our vimana solution.”



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400