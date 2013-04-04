MB2 Raceway Offers an Ideal Go Karting Venue for Kids', Adult Birthday Parties and Bachelor Parties

Sylmar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- MB2 Raceway is now offering an ideal and exhilarating venue for kids’ birthday parties, adult birthday parties and bachelor parties within the Los Angeles locale. For any group that is looking for an unforgettable high-performance experience, MB2’s indoor go kart racing (indoor karting) facility offers a one-of-a-kind affair.



With locations in Sylmar and Thousand Oaks, MB2 Raceway is Ventura County's and Los Angeles’ only indoor go kart racing experience. “We provide a high-speed race simulation with challenging road courses that are fun for any skill level,” the company says, with high-performance electric European go karts that are capable of speeds of up to 45 mph. “Combine that with being just a couple inches off the ground on its one-quarter mile road course and everyone involved will have an experience that will get their hearts pumping.” MB2 also provides go kart racing for juniors; you only need to be 48" tall to participate.



MB2 Raceway’s parties range from simple racing events with snacks to complete facility rentals with access to its VIP party room, DJs, casino tables and more. The company notes, “Whether you are having a birthday party, bachelor party, team party, retirement party or any other celebration, MB2 Raceway’s go kart racing offers an event that participants will never forget.”



It offers a number of flexible Party Packages that include party invitations and Thank You Cards, 14 Lap Races (for adults) or 9 Lap Races (for juniors), drinks, snacks and candy for every racer, access to MB2’s Party Room, a Person Event host, medals for each racer, a custom framed 4'x5' group photo and a gift bag. Prices begin for up to 10 racers at $295.



For more information, contact:

Chris Browning, General Manager

13943 Balboa Boulevard

Sylmar, CA 91342

866-986-7223

http://www.mb2raceway.com/