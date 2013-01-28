MB2 Raceway Offers Corporate Events for Team Building

Sylmar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- In addition to providing standard event amenities—from a complete selection of catering and a VIP room to audio/visual equipment—MB2 Raceway delivers corporate team building via “exciting and bond - building racing challenges that will turn any company function a novel and memorable success,” the company says.



With locations in Sylmar and Thousand Oaks, MB2 Raceway is Ventura County's and Los Angeles’ only indoor go kart racing facility. “We provide a high-speed race simulation with challenging road courses that are fun for any skill level,” according to the company, with high-performance electric European karts that are capable of speeds of up to 45 mph. “Combine that with being just a couple inches off the ground on its one-quarter mile road course and everyone involved will have an go kart racing experience that will get their hearts pumping.”



MB2 Raceway now welcomes private groups both small and large, catering to Los Angeles corporate events and Los Angeles team building programs, birthday and bachelor parties, new product launches, training seminars, meetings and all other special occasions.



The company offers a number of flexible Party Packages that include party invitations and Thank You Cards, 14 Lap Races (for adults) or 9 Lap Races (for juniors), drinks, snacks and candy for every racer, access to MB2’s Party Room, a Person Event host, medals for each racer, a custom framed 4'x5' group photo and a gift bag. Prices begin for up to 10 racers at $295.



Contact:

MB2 Raceway

Chris Browning, General Manager

13943 Balboa Blvd

Sylmar, CA 91342

(866) 986-7223

http://www.mb2raceway.com/