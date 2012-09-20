MBAProjectSearch.com Allows Management Consulting Firms to Outsource Projects to Top-Tier MBA Students; a Worlds-First

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Following skills and human resource demands from the business community, a leading group of U.S entrepreneurs announce the launch of MBAProjectSearch.com.



The website builds a vital link between businesses and the apprentice by allowing firms to contract top-tier MBA students on a project-by-project basis. As a direct result, tasks can be outsourced to highly qualified soon-to-be consultants, providing immediate assistance to businesses in need.



“Management consulting firms are missing out on leveraging an untapped intellectual resource - the top-tier MBA student,” says Dan Mullaney, the website’s Founder.



He continues, “MBA students are capable of doing a myriad of tasks that could serve as a huge benefit to consulting firms. These include data analytics, marketing research, document analysis, storyboarding, competitive product analysis, surveys, statistical analysis, and the list goes on. Not to mention the value-add of finding a potential candidate for a long-term hire.”



Businesses can post their projects for free, with students bidding directly to those looking to hire. Alongside their requested fee, students are asked to supply any pertinent information the employer requests, such as a resume and work samples.



With honest business practice forming a key part of their operation, MBAProjectSearch.com holds all pending funds in an Escrow account and also encourages businesses to rate the student within their profile.



As Mullaney explains, the site is expected to offer students a vital opportunity to gain a leading foot in the world of consulting.



“MBA students are limited in opportunities to make money and network with those in the consulting world, or business community in general. Their skills often span an innumerable list of key categories, making them an excellent investment for any business that requires extra manpower on a particular project. These rising stars are seldom given an opportunity to shine outside of their internships; hopefully that can now change,” he adds.



Registration is currently free for both businesses and MBA students. With basic project posting also currently offered on a free basis.



