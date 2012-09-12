MBAProjectSearch.com Announces Freelance Work for MBA Students and Top-Tier Talent for Businesses

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- MBAProjectSearch.com is delighted to announce its MBA talent-sourcing service.



The website offers businesses an opportunity to employ top-tier MBA talent on a project-by-project basis, while simultaneously assisting MBA students with securing periods of work and experience that stretch far beyond their internships.



The team at MBAProjectSearch.com consists of a leading group of entrepreneurs who felt that a vital link needed to be built between the business and the apprentice.



“Businesses are missing out on leveraging an untapped intellectual resource - the top-tier MBA student,” says Dan Mullaney, the website’s Founder.



He continues, “They are typically seasoned, experienced business professionals, experts in their own right, looking to better themselves and add some strenuous academics to their already impressive credentials.”



Businesses are able to post their projects for free, with students bidding directly to those looking to hire. Alongside their requested fee, students are asked to supply any pertinent information the employer requests, such as a resume and work samples.



With trust and honesty forming a key part of their operation, MBAProjectSearch.com holds all pending funds in an Escrow account and also encourages businesses to rate the student within their profile.



As Mullaney explains, the site is expected to offer students a vital opportunity to gain a leading foot in the world of work.



“Business school graduate students are limited in opportunities to make money and network with those in the business world. Their skills often span a myriad of key categories, making them an excellent investment for any business that requires extra manpower on a particular project. These rising stars are seldom given an opportunity to shine outside of their internships; hopefully that can now change,” he adds.



Registration is currently free for both businesses and MBA students. With basic project posting also currently offered on a free basis, those looking for work or new skills are urged to register today.



For more information, please visit: http://www.mbaprojectsearch.com



About the website:

MBAProjectSearch.com offers businesses a key opportunity to secure top-tier talent on a project-by-project basis, while simultaneously offering MBA students a chance to gain extra skills and pay outside of their internships.



The company is staffed by a team of leading business professionals who recognized a gap in opportunity for both students and businesses.