MBD Vacations Recommends the Help of Travel Agents for Travels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- MBD Vacations, a Houston-based travel agency composed of professional travel agents and cruise counselors, encourages travel enthusiasts and vacationers to seek the help of travel agents or travel agencies when booking trips locally or internationally for a safer, more comfortable, and more affordable means of travel planning.



“Although the internet is a fabulous tool and great for researching your travel, travel agents have access to the same travel deals that you can find on the internet, and also offer travel perks you won’t generally find or get on your own. More importantly, you get the benefit of our first-hand expertise, our personal connections worldwide, our personalized service, and the security of dealing with a human being who will help be your advocate if something goes wrong, and is accessible directly before, during your travels, and after you return home,” the head of the company explains.



According to MBD Vacations, by working with a travel agent, travellers can avoid many travel-related problems including the long hours of waiting when an airline gets cancelled due to weather problems, overbooking of hotel accommodation, and unavailability of cabs at the airport at 2 in the morning among many others.



With a travel agent, travellers get expert guidance that will provide them with a peace of mind before, during, and after their trips. “With years of industry experience, we have both the knowledge and first-hand experience to help you decide which destination or resort is best for you. We can provide you with a wide variety of travel options from a number of different travel suppliers to countless popular destinations. Plus, we have all the travel information you need – from the best attractions to see, the most exciting activities to do, and the most affordable way to get there. We’ve got it covered,” he adds.



Travel agents also provide the best value to one’s trips and travels. “We understand that you may feel limited by your vacation budget. That’s why we’re dedicated to helping you receive the best possible value. Best of all, you’ll receive all of our professional guidance at no extra cost,” he explains.



Other advantages of working with a travel agent, according to MBD Vacations, include personalized service, customer advocates, unbiased information, and great travel deals among many others. MBD Vacations offers travel deals and cruises in and out of Houston. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit:



MBD Vacations

Website: http://mbdvacations.com

Phone #: 281-410-1778