MBM Omega Ltd Offers a Full Range of Office Supplies and Workplace Services to Companies Across the UK

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Office supplies arecritical to keeping your business running smoothly.Having the proper supplies available to be able to do a job quickly and effectively plays a major role in productivity and smooth business operation. Office supplies such as stationery, printer, contract management stamps, paper, envelops, binders, organisers, etc., must be available for your employees to work productively and efficiently. Apart from this, workplace services also need to be a part of your employee experience strategy. From service desk to asset disposal, redeployment and professional printing, you need to keep your business up and running flawlessly.MBM Omega Ltd offersa full range of office supplies and workplace services including stationery, cleaning & catering supplies, document recycling & management, promotional & branded products, office furniture and printing services. The office supplies and servicesthey offer help businesses improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs.



The company offers office supplies from different categories such as stationery, archive & storage, conference materials, packaging & post room and much more. They also offer facilities supplies that include cleaning systems and signs, spill control, cloths, brooms, vacuum cleaners, cleaning chemicals, biscuits and snacks, kitchen essentials, bottled water, steps and ladders, trolleys and trucks, bins and liners, PPE, first aid, fire safety, spill control, signs, safes and many more. The company source each of these products from leading manufacturers who are known for their quality assured products in the market. All of their products and services meet high quality standards and work for every budget.



A representative of MBM Omega talked about their office products and workplace services, "We save you time, expense and effort by providing a single source for all the workplace supplies and services that help your business run more smoothly and efficiently. From office products, services and technology, to office interiors, printing services and catering, you can depend on us for intelligent advice, best choice and best value every time."



MBM Omega Ltd is an independent firm offering a wide range of office and facilities supplies and workplace services companies across the UK. All of their office supplies are sourced from some of the leading brands that are known for their quality and market value. When it comes to services, their long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners guarantee the best solutions available. If you're looking for the office supplies and workplace service provider in the UK, you can contact call them on 020 8899 1100 for your requirements.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90's and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega Ltd is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality driven business growth.



https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk/



MBM Omega Ltd



The Axis Centre

Cleeve Road

Leatherhead

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk