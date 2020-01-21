MBM Omega Ltd Offers an Exclusive Selection of Office Furniture Best Suited for Modern Workplaces

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The ambience of the workplace plays an important role in improving overall productivity and efficiency of the employees. With the inclusion of attractive and comfortable furniture, you can improve the comfort and productivity of your employees. There are thousands of workplace furniture suppliers in the UK but when it comes to quality and reliability, you should consider MBM Omega Ltd. MBM Omega Ltd, a leading provider of highest quality office products and workplace services, offer an exclusive selection of office furniture that best suits your working needs. All of their workplace furniture features contemporary design and impart utmost comfort while adding aesthetic value to the interiors.



The wide range of office furniture that the company offers includes desks, computer workstations, conference furniture, screens, tables, printer stands, bookcases, pedestals, office trollies, management seating, visitor seating, operator seating, storage and many more. Designed with the highest quality material, the furniture items are quality approved and ensure longer service life.



A representative from the company stated, "From a new office chair, cabinet or desk to complete office redesign and refurbishment, whatever your interior requirements, we have the solution. We supply office furniture and accessories to suit all budgets and offer CAD services, project management and fit-out for boardrooms, reception areas and general office spaces."



MBM Omega Ltd is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. They have a team of skilled professionals are committed to offer their clients with the best service available. The company holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) and SafeContractor accreditations ensuring our business is ethical, sustainable and safety and quality focussed. They are committed to delivering a service that fulfils the needs of their clients within their budget.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90's and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega Ltd is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk/



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre

Cleeve Road

Leatherhead

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk