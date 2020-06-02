MBM Omega Offers a Large Selection of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Combining High Quality with Ease of Use and Comfort

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- MBM Omega, a leading supplier of office stationery and office supplies, offers a full range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and essential supplies, combining high quality with ease of use and comfort. Their PPE involves a sizable range of products including FFP2 type KN95 Face Mask - KN95 Respiratory Face Mask, Non-Woven 3-Ply Blue Disposable Surgical Face Mask, Civilian disposable 3-ply Face Masks, Hand Soap, Face Shields, Gloves, Eye Protection, Air Purifiers, and many more. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in an unprecedented surge in demand for PPE. To keep up with the surging demands of consumers, the company has established a strong sourcing network that empowers them to meet their clients' demands on time. Each of their products is quality approved and meets the defined industry standards.



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) plays a vital role in preventing transmission of the COVID-19 virus, not only in hospitals and medical centres but also in homes and offices across the UK. PPE shortages are currently posing a tremendous challenge to the UK healthcare system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, MBM Omega are able to handle bulk orders without falling short on quality or quantity. They have a team of skilled marketing professionals who work hand to hand with clients to meet their needs and ensure that all orders are fulfilled successfully.



A representative of MBM Omega talked about their PPE and essential supplies, "Personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to play an integral role in the prevention of transmission of COVID-19 in the healthcare facilities, as well offices across the nation. All of our PPE and hygienic products are designed with the highest quality material as per the defined industry standards. To meet the wide needs of the customers, we are able to provide small quantities as well as handling bulk orders of these products."



MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of day-to-day office supplies and services, providing a single solution for all your office needs. All of their products are quality approved and meet high-quality standards, providing an exceptional solution for every budget. They have a team of skilled professionals who are committed to offering their clients the best service available. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients, based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices. If you're looking for the finest quality PPE and essential supplies, you can contact them now.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90's and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to business throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable and quality have driven business growth.



