MBM Omega Offers an Extensive Range of Staff Uniforms and Branded Corporate Clothing

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2022 -- MBM Omega, an independent supplier of office products and workplace services, offers staff uniforms and branded corporate clothing to businesses across the UK. They provide businesses with a complete solution for their corporate clothing and work wear needs, from design and sourcing through to manufacture, personalisation, packaging and delivery. They offer a variety of printing options on their vast range of clothing allowing them to reproduce full colour images and logos to an exceptional standard. Using the highest quality fabrics and materials, they employ a strict quality control process to ensure that every garment meets high standards.



Available in a wide range of colours and designs, their selection of company branded clothing and accessories can easily be adapted to suit your marketing requirements. They provide an extensive range of corporate clothing, promotional clothing, embroidered workwear, catering and hospitality uniforms and customised garments for various sectors such as engineering, facilities management, maintenance and on-site service personnel. The wide range of branded corporate clothing is crucial in creating a unique identity for your company. Businesses looking to buy branded clothing for their employees can go to MBM Omega's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Staff uniforms and branded corporate clothing help your staff present a professional, smart appearance to customers. Whether you're looking to refresh the face of your company or enhance your brand awareness, we can help. We apply your logo to uniforms and corporate clothing to help you showcase your company and deliver a powerful message about your brand or organisation. Our branding service is available on our entire range of corporate wear, offering a high-quality, durable solution to your corporate clothing."



MBM Omega is one of the most well-renowned suppliers of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to branded corporate clothing, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, document management & recycling, and many more.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



