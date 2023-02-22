MBM Omega Offers AV Equipment Perfect for Presentations at Events and Sessions

Cleeve Road, Leatherhead, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- MBM Omega, an independent provider of office products and services, offers AV equipment that is perfect for presentations at events and sessions. They offer clients access to reliable and innovative audio-visual products. They provide basic AV equipment such as projectors, DVD players, speakers and more extensive selections of AV equipment, including flat-screen TVs, sound systems, and video conferencing systems. The company offers comprehensive solutions, such as custom-tailored audio and video systems, as well as installation and support services.



They've successfully implemented entire audio-visual solutions for organisations all around the UK. The company can find, deliver, and install audio-visual equipment for conference rooms, video conferencing, reception areas, individual offices, or entire buildings. The company knows the importance of price and budgets regarding audio-visual equipment installation and conference room AV setups, ensuring clients receive unmatched AV service. Business owners looking to install AV equipment for their offices can check MBM Omega's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We provide a comprehensive range of AV equipment and installation service for businesses. Whether you need to update your current AV equipment or are looking for a completely new installation as part of a refurbishment or completely new office fit-out, we can provide the AV equipment and installation service you need. We can supply all your presentation needs, including visual aids such as plasma and LCD screens, video walls, 4K TVs, touch screens and interactive whiteboards."



MBM Omega is one of the leading suppliers of day-to-day office supplies and services that keep your business moving. The office supplies and services they offer help businesses improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs. All their products and services meet high-quality standards and are assured of the best quality. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



