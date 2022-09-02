MBM Omega Offers Catering Supplies to Keep Offices Well Stocked with Kitchen Equipment

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2022 -- MBM Omega, a leading provider of day-to-day office supplies, offers catering supplies to help businesses keep offices well-stocked. They provide offices with all the eating supplies you need in the kitchen, including biscuits, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and treats such as chocolate bars. Their range of office catering supplies and business catering supplies are perfect for various purposes, including business lunches, office get-togethers or important meetings. They provide a range of catering supplies to help you with your office kitchen, from tea and coffee to kitchen appliances and utensils.



The company has strong associations with London's most respected business caterers to offer exceptional catering supplies. To keep the morale of your employees high, the company can help keep your fridge stocked with an extensive range of healthy food items. They can help businesses enjoy an exceptional catering experience that will impress people at any event with their catering supplies. Businesses looking to buy office catering supplies can check out MBM Omega's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "By consolidating all your catering requirements with a single source supplier, you can reduce time wasted and free up staff to work on the more important aspects of your business. Stay equipped with quality catering equipment and sundries, including cups, glasses, kitchen towels, paper napkins and cutlery. And if you need larger kitchen appliances such as microwaves and our stunning Jura coffee machines, our team can advise on the best option for you."



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company has built long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the broad needs of their clients. The company believes in building honest and open relationships with its clients based on integrity, transparency, good communications, and ethical business practices.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a true single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk