MBM Omega Offers Confidential Shredding Services to Ensure Safe and Environment-Friendly Destruction of Documents

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2022 -- MBM Omega, a well-renowned supplier of office products and services, offers confidential shredding services to ensure documents' safe and environment-friendly destruction. Their services are ideal for businesses of all sizes, whether you have a few documents that need to be destroyed or a large volume of documents that need to be shredded. Their services help businesses protect their confidential information and protect it from identity theft. They have a team of experienced and certified shredding experts who are dedicated to providing the highest level of service possible.



They use state-of-the-art shredding machines specially designed to shred documents quickly and efficiently. They also have a strict confidentiality policy to ensure that your documents are shredded in a completely confidential manner. Their machines are designed to destroy documents beyond recognition, and they use the latest and most innovative environment-friendly techniques to recycle waste. The company ensures that all the paper they destroy is recycled to help maintain business sustainability and boost security. Businesses looking for confidential shredding services for their documents can check out MBM Omega's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Protecting your data is more important than ever. Our GDPR-compliant, versatile, confidential paper document shredding service provides reassurance that your confidential documents are destroyed legally and ethically. We have the knowledge, capability and experience to ensure the safe, secure and environmentally friendly disposal of your confidential documents and other office waste, either on-site or off-site. We provide an Official Certificate of Destruction confirming that your documents have been securely shredded and recycled."



MBM Omega is an independent supplier of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to document management & recycling services, the company also offers other services, including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, and more.



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



For more information, please visit: https://www.mbm-omega.co.uk



Contact Details:



MBM Omega Ltd

The Axis Centre,

Cleeve Road,

Leatherhead,

Surrey KT22 7RD

Phone: 020 8899 1100

Fax: 020 8899 1122

Email: hello@mbm-omega.co.uk