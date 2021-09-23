Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- A leading supplier of office supplies and stationery, MBM Omega offers document management and recycling to keep business data safe and secure. They are global leaders in providing confidential paper shredding solutions to offices, helping them dispose and destroy confidential documents in ethical and environmentally safe ways. Their state-of-the-art shredding repositories can be installed at key locations at a workspace that are easily accessible providing businesses with highly convenient storage spaces at affordable costs. These can not only free up valuable space, but also improve efficiency at any business workspace.



The services offered include installation of shredding receptacles at convenient spaces, providing sealed sacks and shredding bins located discreetly within the office space, collection and transportation of confidential documents and destruction of documents using legal and ethical methods. The document destruction is carried out according to strict regulations and the end product is later sent for recycling. The entire operation is carried out by properly trained and experienced professionals who guarantee the safety of the items and ensure their environment friendly disposal.



MBM Omega is a well-renowned name in the UK, not only in confidential paper shredding but also in providing office cleaning supplies, promotional products for business, office furniture and much more. It has a dedicated team of experienced professionals that assist clients throughout the operation, providing the most suitable services based on their needs and requirements and enabling the company to offer a wide range of solutions for the growing market demand.



Talking further about the document management and recycling services, a representative of the company stated, "Stay secure and environmentally safe with our document and data storage, archiving, confidential paper shredding and office recycling services. We provide environmentally sound, flexible and innovative shredding solutions that provide peace-of-mind and security for your business."



About MBM Omega

Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethical, sustainable, and quality that has driven business growth.



