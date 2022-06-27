MBM Omega Offers Document Management & Recycling Services to Businesses Across the UK

Leatherhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- A well-known supplier of office products and services, MBM Omega offers document management & recycling services to businesses in any industry including offices, restaurants, schools, factories and more. Their services include waste removal, waste disposal and waste recycling. The services are carried out at a site that operates with a strict security policy, perimeter fencing, alarmed premises and staff trained in data protection to ensure confidentiality during recycling. They provide an efficient and cost-effective way of dealing with secure recycling, from batteries, paper, glass, cans, plastic bottles, furniture, inkjet and toner cartridges.



When using MBM Omega's services, businesses can maximise the environmental impact of their waste as MBM Omega is committed to fulfilling environmental responsibilities by recycling as much waste materials as possible. They store and manage all business-critical documents, back-up tapes and heritage items, with a range of online management and retrieval options. Businesses looking to recycle their documents can go to MBM Omega's website for more information.



Talking about their document management & recycling services, a representative from the company stated, "Our recycling service is designed to fit perfectly with our other services to offer flexibility around your business requirements. Enjoy peace of mind as we recycle your documents and waste in a secure and environmentally friendly manner. We can offer this service as a regularly scheduled collection, or a one-off site visit, depending on how often the service is required."



MBM Omega is one of the most well-renowned suppliers of office products and workplace services to businesses across the UK. The company maintains long-standing relationships with specialist business service partners to provide its customers with the best solutions available. They have a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to meet the wide needs of their clients. In addition to document management & recycling services, the company also offers other services including promotional & branded products, office interiors & design, and more.



Established in the mid-90s and with roots dating back to 1979, MBM Omega is a leading independent supplier of office supplies and services to businesses throughout the UK. MBM Omega offers a genuine single source for all business requirements, allowing clients to streamline processes, improve efficiency and reduce costs. MBM Omega holds the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2008 (quality) and ISO 14001:2004 (environment) accreditations, providing a solid foundation for ethics, sustainability, and quality that has driven business growth.



